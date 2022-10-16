SLRSA To Establish Post Accident Centres

The Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA ), Reverend Smart K. Senesie on Thursday 13th October disclosed that he is desirous of creating a Post- Crash Response Fund to address the many challenges faced by victims of road traffic crashes in the country.

The Executive Director was addressing the media during the weekly press briefing hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communication at Youyi Building.

Rev. Senesie intimated that the objective of the initiative was to provide facilities along the country’s major land corridors to swiftly respond to road accidents. He added that modalities for the actualisation of this initiative are being worked out in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Insurance Commission and the Insurance industry.

According to the Executive Director, the major activities of the project would include the construction of a hospital, highway clinics, training of paramedics and deployment of road safety Corps.

The Executive Director also pointed out that the Authority would establish a Highway Management Unit at Mile 91 to serve as monitoring nechanism and rapid response to prevent road accidents and mitigate the impact crashes on victims. He further disclosed that to address the issue of abandoned vehicles in Freetown, the SLRSA had established two impound yards in Goderich and Jui for the safe custody of abandoned vehicles towed during operations.

The Executive Director highlighted some of the key achievements made by the Authority, including the introduction of the Biometric drivers licence, establishment of Ultra Modern Vehicle Fitness Centres, increase in the remittances to the Road Maintenance Fund, establishment of partnership with the private sector to enhance service delivery in the road transport sector and promoting road safety. He expressed determination to addressing many challenges on the highways including towing abandoned/stationary vehicles.

He disclosed plans for the creation of new departments and the urgent need to ratify and domestic international road safety instruments.

