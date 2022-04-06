Small arms black market to boom in Africa amid Russia-Ukraine war

Dr Abdul-Jalilu Ateku, a Conflict Analyst and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, has observed that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine can trigger an increase in illegal small arms in Africa through the black-market.

That, he said, could exacerbate the insurgence in militant activities and conflicts being experienced in the Sahel regions.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the first in a series of forum on understanding the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Accra, he noted that the conflict had numerous consequences on Africa.

He noted that because of the conflict, Russia, the world’s second-largest arms exporter and accounting for 49 per cent of total arms exports to Africa would not be able to meet its arms supply obligations.

Dr Ateku pointed out that: “Now that Russia will not be able to supply arms, African countries will also not be able to supply. Therefore, when other African countries are in need in terms of arms, they will start looking for arms elsewhere.

“It is possible that the black market in the sale of these arms will flourish as a result of the conflict. That is where the consequences will be dire and that is happening in the southern area.”

He said: “If you look at the murder of Gadhafi and all that happened in Libya, the current happening could have consequences on whatever is happening in Mali and the Sahel region as far as terrorism insurgent activities are concerned, and it will have security implications for the continent.”

Dr Ateku recommended that global regional organisations, including the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) came together to develop strategic moves that would end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He said: “There should be some concrete steps from the other side of the leadership to engage the actors involved. Engage Putin in a form of a contact group; either AU or other regional organisations should engage these parties to be able to get to a point where they will be able to address these issues.”

He added that: “Instead of just calling for ceasefire, it is important to take further steps in order to calm tension.”

Speaking about the forum, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana, said it was the first of a series of engagements to deepen students and public understanding of European life.

He said: “As we set the stage for another lecture, we’re going to look at various aspect of the situation such as the politics of it, economics, and security so that our students and the public will have a total view of what the whole war is about.”

Beyond the forum, Dr Asah-Asante, said the Centre would be looking at ideas and research that would help in preventing future occurrence of such situations around the world.