An ultralight plane disappeared while flying south of Peru’s capital Lima with two people on board, Peru’s National Police reported on Wednesday.

According to a report by local TV network ATV, the white Haley brand aircraft was flying over an area known as La Quebrada de Chilca, about 40 km south of the capital, during an instructional flight with two foreigners on board, an Ecuadorian and a Spaniard.

The plane, which took off at 3:35 p.m. local time Tuesday, should have returned at 6 p.m., but never landed.

Peruvian Air Force (FAP) teams were dispatched to the area where the plane is believed to have disappeared.

Civil aeronautics officials and police said they were investigating to determine the cause of the disappearance.