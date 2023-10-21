Small Scale Miners Association Taskforce Commander Shot at a Mining Site in the E/R

Police in the Eastern Region are currently on a manhunt for one Danso, a youth leader and a miner at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atewa East District for allegedly shooting Major Patrick Don-Chebe, the Commanding Officer of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Taskforce.

According to Citi News’ sources, Danso together with his accomplice, one Joe also a miner on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, went to a mining site around Asamang Tamfoe where the taskforce acting on intelligence had gone to clamp down on illegal miners operating in the area ostensibly to prevent the suspects from being taken into custody.

Danso and Joe both arrived at the site with Joe visibly in possession of a firearm approaching the taskforce but members of the taskforce who overpowered and disarmed him were left off guard as Danso pulled a pistol concealed under his shirt and shot Patrick Don-Chebe at close range to his ribs.

Danso and Joe, however, managed to flee the scene after members of the taskforce rushed to save their commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe was rushed to the Kibi government hospital for treatment. Medical officers who were attending to him quickly referred him to the 37 military hospital in an ambulance, where he was immediately operated on.

Police in the area who were informed about the incident have managed to arrest Joe with suspect Danso on the run. REwrite

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Shooting of Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Taskforce Commanding Officer

In the Eastern Region, the police are currently conducting a manhunt for a man named Danso, who is a youth leader and miner in Asamang Tamfoe, Atewa East District. He is wanted for allegedly shooting Major Patrick Don-Chebe, the Commanding Officer of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Taskforce.

According to sources from Citi News, Danso and his accomplice, Joe, who is also a miner, visited a mining site in Asamang Tamfoe on October 18, 2023. The taskforce, acting on intelligence, had gone to the site to crack down on illegal mining activities. It is alleged that Danso and Joe intended to prevent their arrest.

Joe was visibly carrying a firearm when they arrived at the site. As the taskforce members attempted to disarm Joe, Danso took advantage of the distraction and pulled out a concealed pistol from under his shirt. He shot Major Patrick Don-Chebe at close range in the ribs.

After the shooting, Danso and Joe managed to escape from the scene while the taskforce members rushed to assist their injured commander. Major Patrick Don-Chebe was immediately taken to the Kibi government hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to the 37 military hospital where he underwent an immediate operation.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police have arrested Joe, but Danso remains at large. A manhunt is currently underway to locate and apprehend him.

The police are actively investigating the shooting and are making efforts to ensure that the suspect is brought to justice.