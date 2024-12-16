Small-Scale Miners in Talensi Face Increasing Threat as Large Firms Take Over Concessions

In the Talensi region of Ghana, small-scale miners are grappling with a growing threat to their livelihoods as large mining firms, backed by political influence, steadily take over mining concessions that have been the lifeblood of local communities for years.

This shift, which is justified by claims that small-scale miners lack the capacity to mine at deeper levels, is rapidly transforming the landscape of the region’s mining sector.

Historically, small-scale mining has been an integral part of the local economy, with generations of miners honing skills and sustaining communities through the exploration of minerals. However, as government and political backing push large-scale firms into the region, these miners are being forced out, leaving entire communities at risk of economic decline.

Dr. Bishop Akologo, Executive Director of Technology Integration Point Ventures (TIPV), voiced his concerns about the situation. He highlighted the Talensi area, the first region in Ghana to be designated for small-scale mining, which is now being systematically acquired by larger mining companies. The change, according to Dr. Akologo, is leading to the marginalization of the local miners who have invested their lives in the region’s mineral exploration.

“It’s sad to see that in Upper East, every inch of land seems to be acquired by someone wanting to mine. The Talensi area, where young people have spent years learning and developing skills in mining, is now being taken over by large firms,” Dr. Akologo said. “These miners have faced numerous challenges, including health problems caused by exposure to minerals and pollution. Now, they are being told that the minerals are too deep for them to mine and are encouraged to adopt new methods.”

Instead of supporting the local miners with the technology and capital necessary to operate at deeper levels, they are being left behind in a system that increasingly favors large firms over the local workforce. Dr. Akologo expressed his concern about the growing pressure on young miners to sell their concessions for minimal amounts, ultimately allowing large companies to take control.

“Politicians are pressuring miners to sell their concessions, and large foreign companies are taking over many of these areas,” Dr. Akologo noted. “Rather than helping local miners acquire the technology they need to expand, we are pushing them out. These foreign companies won’t reinvest their profits into the local community.”

His comments were part of a study titled Increasing Domestic Revenue Mobilization by Promoting Corporate, Natural Resource, and Professional Integrity, conducted by the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) in collaboration with Global Financial Integrity. The study highlighted the need for stronger collaboration within the local community to ensure that the economic benefits of mining are shared more equitably and that local miners are not sidelined.

Dr. Akologo stressed the importance of local stakeholders taking ownership of the mining sector. “All the so-called elites from this area need to come together and take an interest in the mining sector,” he urged. “Perhaps they could form partnerships or businesses to work with those who have the financial resources to invest. Local miners have accumulated valuable skills but lack the equipment and capital to mine more efficiently and sustainably. Those of us with the advantage of education and business experience can help them do better.”

He also emphasized the crucial role of government in facilitating this process, ensuring that local Ghanaians benefit from the resources extracted from their land. “If we don’t wake up and address these issues, others will do it for us,” he warned.

Dr. Akologo shared these concerns during a two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists in the Upper East Region, organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and funded by Oxfam in Ghana and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The workshop focused on issues related to illicit financial flows (IFFs), which are a significant challenge for Ghana’s extractive sector. Dr. Akologo cited a 2015 report by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), which estimated that Ghana’s extractive sector loses US$702 billion annually to IFFs. In 2022, ACEP reported that Africa lost approximately $40 billion from IFFs in the extractive commodities sector alone.

As the Talensi region and its small-scale miners face an uncertain future, the need for urgent attention to these systemic issues—along with the broader challenges of illicit financial flows—remains pressing. Dr. Akologo’s call for a more inclusive and supportive approach to mining in the region is a reminder of the long-term economic consequences of marginalizing local communities in favor of large foreign interests.