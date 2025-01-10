Smallgod and Creative Accra Team Up to Host T-Shirt Printing Workshop and Giveaway in Tudu

Renowned cultural curator Smallgod and Creative Accra, a leading collective championing artistic expression, collaborated to host a T-Shirt Printing Workshop and Giveaway in the heart of Tudu, one of Ghana’s busiest fashion hubs this past Saturday 4th January, 2025. The event celebrated creativity, community, and fashion in an energetic, hands-on experience that brought together locals, market people, artisans, and fashion enthusiasts.

The one-day workshop aimed to empower participants with skills in custom T-shirt printing while spotlighting the energetic culture of Tudu. Guided by expert printers and designers, attendees learned screen printing techniques and explored their creativity by designing unique T-shirts. Participants left the event with personalized creations that embodied their individual style and the dynamic spirit of Accra’s fashion scene.

Smallgod, known for his ability to merge music, art, and culture, expressed his excitement about the event: “Tudu is a melting pot of creativity, and this workshop was a way to give back to the community that has inspired so much of my journey. During a season like this we easily tend to forget about the community here so we wanted to make art accessible and practical for everyday life while also creating a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

As part of the event’s community-centered ethos, the team held a giveaway featuring limited-edition T-shirts designed by Smallgod and Creative Accra. The designs paid homage to Tudu’s bustling markets and its role as a cornerstone of Ghana’s fashion industry. The giveaway generated excitement among marketgoers and highlighted the importance of making creative resources available to all.