Smallgod and Joeboy Release The Song of Summer ’24, ‘Kelewele’

Ghanaian pop culture figure Smallgod has teamed up with acclaimed Afrobeats artist Joeboy to release their highly anticipated single, ‘Kelewele.’

‘Kelewele’ is a musical homage to the popular Ghanaian street food, known for its spicy and flavorful taste, much like the song itself. With its rhythmic Afrobeats foundation and catchy melodies, ‘Kelewele’ is set to become a staple in playlists across the globe. Smallgod, known for his deep connections within the music industry and his knack for spotting and nurturing talent, has once again proven his prowess by bringing Joeboy on board for this project. Joeboy, who has garnered international acclaim with hits like ‘Baby’ and ‘Sip (Alcohol),’ brings his signature sound and charisma to ‘Kelewele,’ ensuring its place as a summer anthem.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans can also look forward to an engaging music video set to release soon, shot on location in Paris during the recent Men’s Fashion Week.

About Smallgod:

Smallgod is a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music industry, known for his exceptional ability to connect artists and create groundbreaking collaborations. With a keen eye for talent and a deep understanding of the cultural landscape, Smallgod continues to shape the future of Afrobeats and Ghanaian music.

About Joeboy:

Joeboy is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who has taken the Afrobeats scene by storm. With numerous hits and awards to his name, Joeboy is celebrated for his smooth vocals, relatable lyrics, and innovative sound. He continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his unique musical style.