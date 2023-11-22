Smart Technology joins ‘Official National Supporter’ of the TotalEnergies CAF in Cote d’Ivoire

By
News Desk
-
0
Caf Web Site
Caf Web Site

Cote d’Ivoire electronics company, Smart Technology, has come on board as an ‘Official National Supporter’ of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

With Cote d’Ivoire placing a major emphasis on smart and digital technology in enabling the country’s future development, Smart Technology CI becomes an important addition to the impressive roster of event partners.

The 34th edition of Africa’s biggest sporting event takes place in Cote d’Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

Source : CAF | Communication Department

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here