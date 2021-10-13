SmartFarmer offers an opportunity to become a farmer on your phone and computer

This is a well-designed technological tool for farming with efficiency and optimization. Providing more efficiency, optimization, and Productivity, SmartFarmer ensures its realization.

SmartFarmer is a digital Farming Platform that uses cooperative Farming principles and Digital crowdfunding technology to coordinate resources from Individuals Worldwide (Workers & Students) into Modern Farming, Food & Commodity Production in Africa on an integrated Platform for the benefit of Individuals, Consumers, and Farmers all together.

It allows you to own a farm without any hard work and risks. It also allows you to take measures to eliminate risks, secure buyers and make a profit after harvest.

Aside from these, there are several benefits of choosing the SmartFarmer platform.

Monitor and track yields wherever you are, stress-free daily and constant checks on farms, farm without knowing how to farm and Simple and convenient way to earn from farming.

Ensuring all these benefits, the SmartFarmer platform gives you access to Disease and pest control with IOT technology drones, insured farms, Merchandise farming; smart irrigation and vaccination, ploughing, and harvesting.

The SmartFarmer platform has over 900 signups, 31,500 adopted poultry birds in good condition, 1,500 oil palm farmers, 789,700 eggs marketed and sold.

The platform has over a $51,498 sponsorship package for farmers as well.

You get up to 50% profits on your tickets by just farming at the comfort of your home using your phones.

Being trustworthy and highly productive, the SmartFarmer provides access to farms across the country under cultivation which includes 1000 acres of Maize farms, 1,200 acres of oil palm plantation among others.

SmartFarmer is powered by Green Afro-Palms, an award-winning agro-company in Ghana, creating sustainable agribusiness by entrepreneurship, innovation and desire for social change.

Green Afro-Palms (GAP) is among the 15 top agric-innovations in Africa and 100 globally competitive growing companies in Ghana.

SmartFarmer was recently adjudged the best among the top six most recognized entities in Africa by the Alibaba GET Global Challenge 2020.

Signup is OPEN to all over the world @: www.smartfarmer.com.co

Now Everyone can also Farm on their Phone