SmartThink Global Technology partners with the Computer Science Department of University of Ghana to provide Cybersecurity Training in Ghana

A leading Information Assurance and Information Technology (IT) company, SmartThink Global Technology, has started a major partnership with the Computer Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) to provide Cybersecurity trainings to stakeholder groups in Ghana.

Through the partnership, SmartThink Global Technology and the Department are to provide innovative solutions aimed at addressing Ghana’s Cybersecurity challenges, recognizing that the fight against cybersecurity threats in the country requires a strong partnership between the private sector, the academia, the Government of Ghana and other key stakeholders.

As part of the partnership, SmartThink Global Technology and the University of Ghana’s Department of Computer Science on Friday, October 25, 2024, organized a cybersecurity awareness forum. The forum, held under the theme: “Combating Misinformation/Disinformation In A Digitally Resilient Democracy”, brought together key stakeholders to brainstorm and find solutions to cybersecurity challenges in Ghana. Speakers at the forum included Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, founder of Divaloper Group.

Speaking at the forum held inside the ISSER Conference Auditorium at UG, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SmartThink Global Technology, Mr. Sampson Ntiamoah, observed that the emergence of transformative technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence has significantly contributed to global economic growth and innovation.

However, he noted, “these advancements have simultaneously introduced sophisticated security threats to our information infrastructure, making our digital assets increasingly vulnerable to unauthorized access and exploitation.”

Ghana’s Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Challenges

Mr. Ntiamoah explained that

Ghana’s rapid digital transformation has made robust cybersecurity measures more crucial than ever before.

Pointing out the growing prevalence of ransomware, surge in sophisticated online fraud schemes, he urged the need for protecting citizens data to be protected, as well as the implementation of a secure digital infrastructure in Ghana.

Touching on the partnership with the Department of Computer Science, Mr. Ntiamoah indicated that

SmartThink’s strategic objectives included comprehensive IT training programs for Ghanaian youth, corporate cybersecurity auditing which comprise compliance verification programs, staff training and awareness programs, prevention of phishing and other cyber attacks, as well as the provision of professional services including the management of cybersecurity services, expert Consultancy, collaboration with the Cybersecurity Authority of Ghana, and the implementation of national cybersecurity initiatives.

According to Mr. Ntiamoah, “Through these coordinated efforts and partnerships, we aim to build a more secure digital future for Ghana, protecting our national interests while fostering innovation and growth in our digital economy.”

About SmartThink Global Technology

SmartThink was established with focus on Information Assurance and Information Technology training.

Its team’s superior business acumen is derived from a wide range of backgrounds and specialities.

Authors, federal security policy contributors from the United States of America, patent holders, open source developers, and industry thought leaders make up the SmartThink Global Technology’s team.

For more information, visit: https://smartthink2llc.com/ or follow SmartThink Global Technology on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/SmartThinkllc?mibextid=kFxxJD