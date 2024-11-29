SmartThink Global Technology To Provide Information Technology Training To National Service Personnel in Ghana

SmartThink Global Technology, a leading Information Assurance and Information Technology (IT) company, has announced its plans to provide cybersecurity training to National Service Persons in Ghana.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SmartThink Global Technology, Mr. Sampson Ntiamoah, made the announcement on Friday, October 25th, 2024, during a cybersecurity awareness forum organized by his outfit in partnership with the Computer Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG). The forum, held under the theme: “Combating Misinformation/Disinformation In A Digitally Resilient Democracy”, brought together key stakeholders to brainstorm and find solutions to cybersecurity challenges in Ghana.

Mr. Ntiamoah disclosed that the cybersecurity traning program for National Service Personnel will begin in January 2025.

He observed the training is necessary to equip Service Personnel with much needed cybersecurity skills to help fight cyber threats and challenges.

Aside National Service Personnel, according to Mr. Ntiamoah, SmartThink Global Technology, will also through its partnership with the Computer Science Department of the University of Ghana, provide comprehensive cybersecurity training programs for Ghanaian youth.

These training programs, he said, will also be done in close collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the National Service Scheme, announcing plans to extend the trainings to other regions.

Mr. Ntiamoah noted that “Through these coordinated efforts and partnerships, we aim to build a more secure digital future for Ghana, protecting our national interests while fostering innovation and growth in our digital economy.”

About SmartThink Global Technology

SmartThink was established with focus on Information Assurance and Information Technology training.

Its team’s superior business acumen is derived from a wide range of backgrounds and specialities.

Authors, federal security policy contributors from the United States of America, patent holders, open source developers, and industry thought leaders make up the SmartThink Global Technology’s team.

For more information, visit: https://smartthink2llc.com/ or follow SmartThink Global Technology on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/SmartThinkllc?mibextid=kFxxJD