Smartunez Unleashed Sonic Magic with New Single ‘No Rush’

In the dynamic realm of music, November 24th signifies a pivotal moment as Smartunez, a rising star hailing from Enugu State, Nigeria, continues to exceed expectations and enthrall audiences on his distinct musical odyssey.

Born Chibuike Victor Duru on July 10, 2000, Smartunez has swiftly risen from his origins as a church choir singer to establish himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. Voted UNN’s (University of Nigeria Nsukka) Next Rated Artist in 2021, Smartunez’s trajectory underscores his unwavering dedication to the craft and his unique approach to music, revolving around the theme of escapism.

Smartunez’s compositions provide a haven for those seeking solace amidst the political unrest in his native Enugu State. Transporting listeners to a realm where troubles momentarily dissipate, Smartunez’s music has become synonymous with emotional escape. Rooted in Afro Beats, his latest release, “No Rush,” stands as a contemporary masterpiece, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a world of passion and longing.

While Afro pop remains the core of his style, Smartunez rejects confinement to a single genre, consistently experimenting with diverse musical styles and influences. Drawing inspiration from artists like Wizkid and Joeboy, Smartunez infuses his compositions with a unique twist and creative flair.

Smartunez’s musical journey is just beginning, but his dedication to crafting music focused on escapism positions him as a trailblazer in contemporary music. “No Rush” is poised to leave a lasting impact on the music scene, providing a pathway to emotional refuge and escape through art.

Stream Smartunez – No Rush here http://platoon.lnk.to/no-rush-original