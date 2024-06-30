SME Month: MTN Ghana Engages Kejetia Market Queens

As part of the upcoming SME Month which is set to commence on July 3rd, MTN Ghana has initiated its support activities by engaging with the Queens of Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

This engagement forms part of a series of events designed to promote and support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with essential digital tools aimed at scaling up their businesses.

The engagement session involved an introduction to the SME Month programs and their objectives, designed to enhance the business practices of market women and foster growth.

MTN Ghana presented various business tools and services specifically developed to address the needs of their diverse trades, aiming to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

MTN Ghana representatives also actively listened to the market women’s challenges, facilitating an open dialogue to understand their unique hurdles and how the company could provide meaningful support.

This collaborative approach ensures that the solutions offered are practical and directly relevant to the women’s daily business activities.

Education was a key component of the session. The market women were trained on simple business products that could help transform their operations, providing them with knowledge and skills to boost their productivity and competitiveness.

The company also seized the opportunity to educate the Market Queens on Mobile Money (MoMo) and related fraudulent activities.

This segment aimed to equip women with strategies to protect themselves from scams, a growing concern in the digital financial landscape.

Further demonstrating their commitment to the local community, MTN Ghana made a donation to the Kejetia Market Women’s Common Fund.

This financial contribution is intended to support community initiatives and address pressing needs within the market, providing additional resources for development projects.

The SME Month initiative launched by MTN Ghana underscores the company’s dedication to supporting the growth of SMEs through digital innovation.

By engaging directly with the Kejetia Market Queens and offering customized solutions, MTN Ghana aims to empower local entrepreneurs, fostering a more resilient and dynamic small business environment in Kumasi.

