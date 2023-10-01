SMEs Urged to Invest in Social Media to Build Organic Brands

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) received a valuable piece of advice during a recent event organized by Vodaphone Smart Business for SMEs in Accra. The event highlighted the significance of leveraging social media platforms to build brands organically. Mr. Andrew Ackah, a noted Brand expert from Denstu Ghana, delivered an insightful talk titled “Anything and Anywhere Can Be Branded.”

During his address, he emphasized a fundamental concept: every time someone perceives a sensation—be it a scent, taste, or visual— it relates to a brand, that brand is effectively communicating its essence.

On the theme “Innovate, Compile and Expand” the event underscored the vital role of social media in SMEs’ branding efforts. As Mr. Ackah noted, in today’s digital age, a compelling brand is created by targeting one’s business, actively engaging with social media, and aligning with environmental consciousness.

He drew attention to environmental consciousness as a key consideration by some consumers in recent times. The Business Captains were advised to incorporate environmental sustainability into their brand strategies as recent research indicates a growing awareness among consumers regarding the environmental impact of businesses which plays a role in the purchasing decisions.

“Understanding this,” Mr. Ackah stressed, “it becomes paramount for businesses, especially SMEs, to pay close attention to their brands.” He urged SMEs to delve into the art and science of banding and underscored the importance of creating compelling brand experiences to enhance their businesses.

Attended by a cross section of Ghanaian and foreign businesses, the Vodaphone Business annual forum creates the platform for captains of the private sector businesses especially the SMEs to brainstorm the way forward in a competitive environment and how to use digital transformation for the business growth.

One pivotal aspect of this strategy, according to Mr. Ackah, is investing in a robust online presence, highlighting the need for SMEs to establish websites, and actively engage with social media platforms as well as handles that can generate useful data of the Businesses. In the digital age, the realm of social media plays an indispensable role in the overall marketing paradigm.

Mr. Ackah pointed out that SMEs should not only focus on basic knowledge about their businesses only but also back it up with data. Essential data can be readily generated by actively managing their social media profiles. These platforms offer an invaluable opportunity to interact with customers and gain deeper insights into their preferences and needs.

Source : Seibik Bugri