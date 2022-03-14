Smile Gospel Finally Releases The ‘SMILE ALBUM’

Smile Gospel, a non-denominational Gospel music group has successfully held its Album listening party for on Friday March 4th 2022 at Africa Regent Hotel, in Accra-Ghana for the release of the SMILE ALBUM.

The release of the SMILE ALBUM comes at the heel of the rebranding of TY Crew.

The SMILE ALBUM is made up of 13 tracks plus bonus soundtrack for listeners’ meditation to keep them in God’s presence.

The TY Crew was rebranded to Smile Gospel, which is a Group aimed at impacting generations with the gospel of Christ through music.

President of the Group, Prophet Patrick Amoako said, they hold the belief that service to mankind is important in helping humanity and mankind to get closer to God.

Smile Gospel, formerly known as TY Crew begun in 2013 and nine years of its life, has been through dedication, hardwork and selfless service in the Gospel industry.

The group has featured on several eminent platforms including the first edition of TV3 celebrations where they emerged the most disciplined group of the season and second runner-up, Africa Worship with Dr. Sonnie Badu featuring Ron Kenoly, APPMC at Conference Center, Women’s Aglow, amongst others.

“Smile Gospel is bent on taking the Gospel to every part of the world hence making sure we produce the best of good music that will indeed champion our message to the populace,” he said.