Smivic Communications Opens Nominations for the Ghana Youth Leaders Awards 2025

Smivic Communications Limited has officially opened the nomination process for the highly anticipated Ghana Youth Leaders Awards 2025, an esteemed platform designed to celebrate and honor the outstanding contributions of young leaders in Ghana.

Scheduled for later this year, the event promises to recognize and reward exceptional youth who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to societal development.

Since its inception, the Ghana Youth Leaders Awards has gained recognition as a leading event for spotlighting and inspiring the next generation of changemakers, providing a prestigious stage for young leaders to showcase their remarkable impact across various sectors.

Nomination Process

The awards are open to young leaders aged 30 to 60, and nominations can be submitted by individuals themselves or on behalf of others by colleagues, organizations, or institutions. To be eligible, nominees must demonstrate a proven track record of impactful initiatives, solid leadership skills, and the ability to inspire others within their respective fields.

Nominations can be submitted through the official Smivic Communications website (www.smivic.com). Categories for the awards span several sectors, including Education and Academia, Entrepreneurship, Health and Wellness, Arts and Culture, Technology and Innovation, and Social and Community Development, among others.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 1st March 2025. Shortlisted nominees will then undergo a rigorous selection process by a distinguished panel of judges to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation.

Inspiring Youth Leadership

During the announcement, Smivic Communications Limited’s CEO, Ms. Victoria Akosua Amankwaa, underscored the significance of empowering young leaders to take an active role in shaping Ghana’s future.

“The Ghana Youth Leaders Awards is not just an event; it’s a movement that seeks to motivate young people to be at the forefront of Ghana’s development,” said Ms. Amankwaa. “By recognizing their efforts, we hope to inspire many more to take up leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The awards ceremony will feature keynote speeches from influential leaders, live performances, and a networking platform that connects youth leaders with industry stakeholders, providing valuable opportunities for collaboration and growth.

The Ghana Youth Leaders Awards 2025 promises to be an influential event that highlights the transformative impact of young leaders and encourages the broader community to support and nurture emerging talent. With the spotlight on those who are already making a difference, the event is poised to inspire others to follow suit in contributing to Ghana’s continued progress and development.