Smivic Opens Registration for SHE Power Summit, Exhibition in Accra

The Executive Committee for SHE Power at the annual launch for the 2023 SHE Summit at the Office of Smivic Communications Limited said women’s economic empowerment is essential in promoting national development and sustainability as women play essential role in the growth of our economy.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Victoria Amankwaa said majority of their conferences focused on women in Ghana but this year’s summit will include men in our society as equality and development is built on developing the entire Ghanaian populace.

” We as a Company belief coaching and grooming must affect both gender to couch away any disparities and ensure development. Ghana needs both sexes to contribute to the quota of our democracy” she stated.

She further added, access to investments and subsidies, and thus to new income generating opportunities, women in rural areas are disproportionately disadvantaged due to a lack of property, agricultural land, insufficient education, and a lack of adequate information.

“Besides education and training, it is therefore important to inform women in rural areas about women empowerment summits like; SHE Power to share best practices and success stories that showcase how women establish and sustain entrepreneurship” she stated.

Ms. Amankwaa said the 2023 SHE Power Summit will be organized in Accra at the Pentecost University. The guest speakers for the summit includes; Mrs. Joyce Bawah Mogtari( Special Aide to Ex President John Dramani Mahama), Hon. Sophia Edem Ackuaku, MP for Domeabre- Oboom), Natalie Fort( TV Presenter GH One), Hon. Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay( MP for Afadjato South), Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo( CEO of DCG Consulting Group), Akumaa Mama Zimbi( TV Presenter), Ms. Millicent Amankwaa Yeboah( Parliamentary Candidate for Sunyani West) and many more.

According to the CEO, the industrial summit comes with Exhibition therefore Entrepreneurs and Governmental Organization who wants to exhibit their products or services should our Organizers to book a slot for their products.

Finally, The managing Director of Smivic Communications Limited, Mr. Ebenezer Smith Baidoo said for economic empowerment of rural women, we need to encourage women to participate in entrepreneurship, and be informed about women empowerment summits, conferences, and workshops related to development.