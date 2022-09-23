Smivic pays courtesy call on Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman

The Executive Committee for SHE Power Event under the auspices of Smivic Event Management paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman who doubles as the Former Running Mate of H.E. John Dramani Mahama and Former Minister of Education.

The purpose of the meeting is to acknowledge Hon. Prof. Jane for accepting our invitation letter as the main guest speaker for the SHE Power Summit.

Due to our exposure on the plight of Young Women and Youth across our country, we highlighted on critical issues our people are facing.

As a company promoting Women Empowerment and Youth In Development we touched on Two things:

Youth : We believe the youth make up 70% of the populace in Ghana. Our leaders must support their small scale business. It’s not easy to build a business and get GHC1.00 as profit.

If our youth are sacrificing to cultivate the habit of Entrepreneurship, there must be finances. Capital emanated for such purposes.

Women Empowerment, Smivic believes the girl child needs to be educated and groom for the future ahead. Governmental Leaders should design a policy purposely to finance women on the street and other educational needs.

We made emphasis on women on the street. In what ways our leaders supporting their menial jobs.