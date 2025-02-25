SML Demands GH¢21 Million from Journalist Over Alleged Defamatory Book Claims

Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd. (SML), a revenue assurance firm contracted by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has launched a GH¢21 million defamation lawsuit against investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, accusing him of tarnishing its reputation in a newly published book.

The High Court in Accra will adjudicate the case, which centers on a chapter titled “The Mother of All Scandals” in Awuni’s book, The President Ghana Never Got.

SML, represented by law firm Sam Okudzeto & Associates, claims Awuni’s writing labeled its government contracts as “the biggest scam,” a “shady deal,” and “redundant,” while alleging the company peddled “falsehoods” about its work. The firm is seeking GH¢1 million in general damages for defamation and GH¢20 million in exemplary damages for “malicious reporting,” alongside a court order compelling Awuni to retract the chapter, issue a public apology, and cease further “defamatory” statements.

In court filings, SML defended its track record, asserting its services—initiated in 2019 to audit customs transactions and verify petroleum sector pricing—boosted government revenue through “utmost integrity, accountability, and transparency.” The company highlighted a 2023 contract expansion to cover upstream petroleum and minerals, operating on a “Risk-Reward” model where SML funds infrastructure and earns a share of revenue increases.

The lawsuit marks the latest clash between the two parties. SML previously sued Awuni in 2023 over a YouTube documentary and social media posts it deemed defamatory. This time, the company alleges Awuni’s book triggered a public “backlash,” costing it potential contracts in Tanzania, Kenya, and Ivory Coast. SML also claims it granted Awuni a “guided tour” of its operations during his investigation to demonstrate its systems’ efficacy, withholding only “confidential” business details.

Awuni, renowned for exposés on corruption, has yet to publicly respond to the suit. Legal analysts note the case could test the balance between press freedom and corporate reputational rights in Ghana, where investigative journalism often collides with powerful interests. SML’s filing argues Awuni, as a seasoned journalist, “knew or ought to have known” that contract compliance rested with the GRA and government, not the company.

The outcome may hinge on whether Awuni’s claims are deemed factual criticism or unsubstantiated attacks. For now, the lawsuit amplifies scrutiny of SML’s lucrative government ties—and the risks journalists face when probing Ghana’s opaque contract landscape.