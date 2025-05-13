SML Ghana Marks Five Years with Expansion into Upstream and Minerals Audits

Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd. (SML), a revenue assurance firm, has commemorated five years of operations in Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector by launching an expanded oversight platform targeting the upstream oil and solid minerals industries.

The move builds on its track record of digitizing fuel audits and curbing revenue losses, which the company claims has added over GH¢20 billion to government coffers since 2020.

Beginning as a subcontractor to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in 2018, SML transitioned to a primary contractor by 2019, securing two five-year contracts for downstream petroleum monitoring and transaction audits. Its systems integrated data from the GRA, National Petroleum Authority, and depots, increasing taxable petroleum volumes from 208 million liters monthly to 450 million liters. This shift, sustained even during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabled the GRA to meet annual revenue targets ahead of schedule, according to SML Director of Support Services Dr. Yaa Serwaa Sarpong.

The company’s new mandate, consolidated under a single GRA contract approved by the Public Procurement Authority in September 2023, extends real-time monitoring to upstream oil production and mining. SML’s technology replaces manual processes with tamper-proof systems, aiming to replicate downstream successes in sectors historically plagued by underreporting and illicit flows. “These sectors are entering a new era of transparency,” Dr. Sarpong stated during the expansion launch.

Key to SML’s model is its full risk-reward structure, where it funds all operational costs without upfront government payments. Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, initially skeptical, now advocates for the approach after visiting SML’s facilities. “If downstream generated GH¢20 billion in four years, upstream could triple that,” he noted, urging stricter verification of international firms’ production reports.

Professor Douglas Boateng, a supply chain governance expert, hailed SML’s platform as a “generational innovation” capable of reshaping revenue governance across Africa. He highlighted its potential application in Zambia’s copper mines, Nigeria’s oil terminals, and Kenya’s utilities, aligning with SML’s ambition to address the African Development Bank’s estimated $90 billion annual loss from illicit financial flows.

As SML celebrates its anniversary, the firm emphasized its commitment to Ghana’s economic resilience. “This milestone reflects perseverance and a shared vision for national prosperity,” Dr. Sarpong said. With plans to scale across Africa, SML’s model faces scrutiny but stands as a test case for homegrown solutions to systemic revenue leakage in resource-dependent economies.