Smockyworld, a hub for smock fabrics and smocks at the third edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) did surprise guests with some beautifully made local fabrics.

Last Friday’s awards did see thriving Ghanaian women recognised for their impact on the society with top Television host Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as “Delay” walk away with the top award of the night.

The Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, was grateful to Smockyworld supporting the course for recognizing women who through their little way are making a change in society.

“I am grateful to Smockyworld for making the event a very colourful one with the beautiful smocks and hope they would join us for the fourth edition next year, ” she said.

Founded by Gertrude Kunde Kwallinjam, Smockyworld is a one-stop fashion centre which re-brands the Gonja, Wa, Yendi, Bolga and Burkina Smock Fabrics for smocks, ready-to-wear apparel and accessories made from these rich fabrics.

Other partners for this year’s awards ceremony include Unilever Ghana, Verna Mineral Water, McBerry, GEM Media, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Kente Code, Assor World, AZ Code, among others.