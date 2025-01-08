Smooth Transition of Power Marks Ghana’s Democratic Maturity as Mahama Begins Second Term

Ghana has once again demonstrated its commitment to democratic governance with a flawless transfer of power, as President John Dramani Mahama officially began his second term on Tuesday, 7 January.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Independence Square in Accra, was a momentous occasion that brought together a jubilant crowd of Ghanaians as well as dignitaries from across the African continent and beyond. The event served as a testament to Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa, underscored by the presence of former and sitting African leaders, highlighting the country’s important role in global democratic circles.

Political strategist Bernard Tutu-Boahene lauded the peaceful transition during an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Wednesday, 8 January, calling it a significant achievement for the nation. He described it as “a victory for Ghana,” not only for President Mahama’s administration but for the country’s democratic progress.

Tutu-Boahene emphasized that the smooth handover of authority was a powerful demonstration of Ghana’s democratic maturity. “When you look at the number of African presidents and ex-presidents who attended the ceremony, and when you consider the large number of Ghanaians who gathered at the Black Star Square, it shows how far Ghana has come in its democratic journey,” he said.

The event at Independence Square was more than just the inauguration of a new administration; it was a celebration of the country’s steadfast commitment to democratic principles and peaceful political transitions. The ceremony highlighted the resilience of Ghana’s democratic systems, offering a sense of hope and inspiration to other African nations.

The transition between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration and Mahama’s second term is not just an internal achievement; it reflects the strength of Ghana’s democratic values and its status as a symbol of political stability on the continent.