SMOSA-UK Gathering Reflects on Alma Mater’s Future

Representatives of the St Monica Old School Association in the UK (SMOSA-UK) convened in South London on Saturday, June 8, 2024, for a gathering aimed at celebrating their union and discussing the future trajectory of their alma mater in Ashanti Mampong, Ghana.

The event, a welcomed break from the virtual meetings necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, provided an opportunity for members to reconnect in person and socialize in a relaxed setting.

Newly elected President Naana Jackson emphasized the significance of the gathering, stating, “We needed this, to meet, greet and see everyone in person. Because, we have been doing most of our meetings via Zoom technology, since Covid.”

President Jackson underscored the association’s commitment to supporting their alma mater, highlighting initiatives such as the construction of a Sick Bay to provide healthcare services to students.

Reflecting on her recent visit to the school, President Jackson expressed satisfaction in witnessing students benefit from the facility. She noted the presence of a professional nurse attending to students’ health needs, a resource that was not available during her time at the school.

The event concluded with entertainment provided by The Millennium Crew’s DJ Lord Pay, adding a festive touch to the gathering.

Overall, the SMOSA-UK gathering served as a testament to the association’s dedication to supporting their alma mater and fostering a sense of community among its members, even in challenging times.