SMP warns: Polisario Front could unleash wave of repression in Dakhla camp

The Saharawi Movement for Peace (SMP) issued an official statement warning that the Polisario Front could unleash a wave of repression in the coming hours in the Dakhla camp.

This follows the organisation’s denunciation of attacks against relatives of its first secretary, Hach Ahmed Bericalla, in the same camp.

The first secretary of the Saharawi Movement for Peace (SMP) has again denounced the aggression suffered last week by his relatives at the hands of armed groups of the Polisario Front in the Saharawi refugee camp of Dakhla, 160 kilometres east of the Algerian town of Tindouf.

In several letters addressed to members of the European Parliament and the Foreign Service of the European Union as well as to various Spanish political parties and international organisations, Hach Ahmed Bericalla has again condemned the acts of hostility towards his relatives in the Tindouf region and the climate of intimidation in the Dakhla camp, scene of the riots caused by the excessive use of force against his relatives last Thursday, in which his niece Hassina Salem Ahmed and his uncle Buh Habub were injured.

The first secretary of the SMP called for the intervention of the European institutions to investigate the events and criticised the discourse of intolerance and hatred that the Polisario Front circulates among the refugees.

For Hach Ahmed, the Polisario Front, by its totalitarian nature, continues, at this stage, to exercise authority as a single party in the refugee camps outside the role of international bodies and the laws of the host state, Algeria.

Since Friday, a strong Polisario Front militia has taken up positions in Dakhla camp and it is not excluded that a wave of arrests and repression against the refugees will be unleashed in the coming hours.