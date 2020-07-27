The Save My World Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, in partnership with the All African Students Union (AASU) has donated face shields to teachers in the Tema West Municipality.

The foundation, as part of the project to support teachers in public Junior High Schools, also took the opportunity to sensitize BECE candidates on Covid-19 protocols.

In all, 258 teachers in over 20 public schools and about 30 staff of the education directorate received the protective equipment.

Ms Elsa Otoo, Executive Director, Save My World Foundation, speaking to the Ghana News Agency at separate schools in the Municipality said, even though quality education was essential, it ought to be in a safe environment.

She the donation would supplement government’s effort in ensuring that teachers were safe and to motivate them for their enormous strides in spite of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Miss Yacoba Otoo, Girls’ Education Coordinator, GES, Tema West Municipality, who solicited the support for the teachers, explained that pupils would excel when teachers were mentally and physically sound.

She said all efforts were being taken to mitigate against the possible negative impact of the pandemic on children’s learning and wellbeing.

Mr Francis Steele, Tema West Municipal Director of Education, who received the face shields on behalf of staff, said adequate measures were being put in place systematically to reinforce social safety in schools.

