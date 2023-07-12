Snakes invade Denkyira Atobease M/A School

Teachers and students at Atobiase M/A Basic School, located in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the central region, are facing a distressing situation as snakes have overrun their dilapidated school.
In addition to the infestation of snakes, the school suffers from a severe lack of qualified teachers, proper furniture, and adequate facilities for both the primary and junior high school levels, thereby hindering the provision of high-quality education.
The current state of the school fails to attract teachers to accept postings there and creates an unfavorable environment for effective teaching and learning.
