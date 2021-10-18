Former Central Intelligence Agency officer Edward Snowden on Monday criticized the instant messaging app Telegram for not taking down a fake account that published inappropriate content using his identity.

“Telegram knows the below account is an impersonator, and I don’t have an account with them. But they let this guy continue to post insane garbage—as ‘Official_EdwardSnowden’—and even a swastika, which Telegram has served to over 80,000 views. Great job, guys. Just super,” Snowden tweeted.

He said Telegram was aware of the problem as it received comment requests from media “ages ago” but chose to ignore them.

The fake Snowden channel on Telegram has over 68,000 subscribers.