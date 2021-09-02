SNV-Ghana holds GrEEn job fair for youth in Jomoro

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Mr Ernest Kofie has lauded efforts by SNV-GHANA to organize a job fair for the youth of Jomoro to create green jobs to improve upon their welfare.

He said the creation of employment opportunities in some sectors of the economy through the fair was welcomed.

According to him, as a project aimed at creating the enabling environment to promote entrepreneurial and employment opportunities, the Assembly was ready to lend the required support towards its success.

“The Municipality has huge development potentials and opportunities to market to attract both investment and technical support from well-meaning organizations”.

Mr Kofie said this in a keynote address during the SNV-GrEEn Ghana Job Fair at Half-Assini in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

The Job Fair project, which is currently being implemented in the Ashanti and Western Regions of Ghana, was under the theme,” Career Guidance: Finding My Desired Career Path In The Green Economy”.

The 4-year joint project is being implemented by SNV-GHANA in conjunction with the United Nations Capital for Development Fund(UNCDF) with funding from the European Union (EU), Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).

“The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana project seeks to address the root causes of irregular migration by supporting sustainable and climate-resilient local economies green and decent jobs as well as enterprises in Regions of departure, transit and return”.

Mr Kofie said the theme for the event was more apt taking cognizance of “our current situation of climate change and high unemployment menace on the youth, women, and migrants returning from an unsuccessful search for greener pastures”.

The Job Fair, he noted, would provide a huge opportunity for the youth in the area to build their capacities in various areas of job prospects and expertise to promote employment.

The MCE empasised that as part of the economic recovery efforts by the government and other development partners, people were empowered and encouraged to be creative through their ingenuity so that the private sector could be strengthened to propel the development of the economy thereby raising and improving incomes and access to basic services.

Mr Kofie said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with its crippling effects on the economy, it was imperative for all key stakeholders in development to collaborate effectively to help create greater economic and employment opportunities for the vibrant youth, women, and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable green businesses.

A Skills Development Advisor with SNV GrEEn Ghana, Madam Dorcas Hammond said the 4-year project would assist women and returning migrants to create green jobs which would prevent or withstand climate change in a bid to address irregular migration in the Ashanti and Western Regions.

She said the SNV Netherlands Development Organization focused on three key sectors of the economy namely Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

Madam Hammond said SNV Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to create jobs for the youth and returning migrants.

She said SNV Ghana was in dialogue with other key players in the sector on other opportunities in the project.

The Chief of Half-Assini, Nana Ayiebie Amihere thanked the Municipal Assembly for partnering with the project.

He noted that the project has the potential to change the face of Jomoro as it would reduce poverty and alleviate hardships in the area.

Nana Amihere advised the youth to take a keen interest in the project to reduce the unemployment rate in the area.