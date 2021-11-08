So, how do we develop a country?

Officially Ghana has become a Banana Republic. You may agree or disagree with me but Ghana is a failed State. Absolutely nothing is working in Ghana.

No law works in Ghana now. Women are now allowed in men’s washroom and vice versa. No one can talk of development in his town or constituency. If you ask or appeal, you are either killed, insulted or you are send to jail. Let me give you instances.

*Kaka.* There once lived a young man called Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaka. He was a political activist and his aim was to bring the abandoned projects in the Ejura area to the attention of the government. Because somebody thought what he was doing brought disgrace to Nana Akufo-Addo, that individual made up his mind to kill him. Kaka is gone and the abandoned projects left in the bush remains abandoned. So, how do we develop the country?

*Aflao Chief.* The chief of Aflao, Torgbui Amenya Fiti V appealed to the government to complete his school building so when schools reopen in February 2022, the children in his area can get a decent place to learn. Nana Akufo-Addo took this appeal as an ultimatum to the government and insulted him.

In fact, Nana Addo by extension, insulted the Chiefs and people of Volta Region. The school building is 90% complete but it is still sitting in the bush. So, how do we develop our country?

*Hon. Francis Sosu.* The NDC MP for Madina, Hon Francis-Xavier Sosu led a demonstration for his people to demand that a road in Madina be fixed. The road has been awarded to a contractor for over a year now. Now, there is a banter between parliament and the police for his arrest.

Instead of the useless media putting pressure on the government and the contractor to get the road fixed, they are rather busy talking about the law that talks about the arrest of an MP. The contractor and the government are having their field-day in Nana Addo’s lawless Ghana. So, how do we develop our country?

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has described Nana Akufo-Addo as, so far, the most lawless President in the history of Ghana and I agree with him. The way Nana Addo is running the country, it is becoming very difficult for people to believe he has a law certificate, he is a genuine lawyer and a human rights activist. The only thing true about Nana Addo now is that his wife is Rebecca Akufo-Addo and his side-chick is Serwah Broni.

Now that the debate on Dr. Bawumiah’s digitization theories is over, let’s turn our discussion back to Serwah Broni and the National Security issues surrounding the relationship and her visits. They reveal how Ghana has become a Banana Republic and a shit-hole country under Nana Akufo-Addo.

I have not started writing yet.

Mahama beba

Lawrence Appiah-Osei