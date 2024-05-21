SOA Ghana launches second phase of sea turtle conservation project in Ghana

Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) Ghana is proud to announce the launch of the second phase of its Sea Turtle Conservation project, aimed at protecting endangered sea turtles along the Ghanaian coast. This project, titled “Protecting Sea Turtles in Ghana – Part 2,” is scheduled to run from June 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The initiative builds on the success of its first phase by continuing efforts to mitigate the poaching and killing of sea turtles by local fishers and coastal residents. Anecdotal evidence from the initial phase highlighted the alarming capture of over 100 sea turtles daily at the Cape Coast landing beach, despite existing legal protections for these species.

“Sea turtles play a critical role in maintaining the health of our marine ecosystems,” stated Prince Appiah, Program Director of SOA Ghana. “Protecting these majestic creatures is not just an environmental imperative but also a cultural one for the coastal communities of Ghana.”

The project will implement several strategic actions to enhance sea turtle conservation, including:

Launching a digital campaign to raise awareness about the plight of sea turtles.

Conducting a comprehensive community outreach program at Nyanyano beach.

Establishing two turtle protection clubs aimed at fostering local stewardship.

Organizing a stakeholder engagement meeting to discuss conservation strategies.

Producing a policy recommendation report to advocate for stronger enforcement of existing regulations.

With this project, SOA Ghana aims to foster a collaborative approach to conservation, engaging community members, policymakers, and stakeholders in a united effort to protect these vital marine animals.

For more information about the project and to follow its progress, please visit SOA Ghana’s website https://www.soaghana.org/

About SOA Ghana:

SOA Ghana is dedicated to addressing environmental challenges through community-based initiatives and advocacy. By focusing on the conservation of sea turtles, SOA Ghana aims to contribute to the sustainable management of marine resources and the preservation of biodiversity in Ghana.