SOA Ghana unveil new initiative to safeguard Ghana’s endangered sea turtles

ACCRA, 30TH September, 2023 – In the coastal areas of Ghana, where the ocean meets the shores of Cape Coast and Accra, you’ll find a special home for endangered sea turtles like Olive Ridleys, Leatherbacks, and Green Turtles. Unfortunately, these magnificent creatures are in trouble due to problems like poaching and getting caught in fishing gear. Sea turtles play a vital role in maintaining the health of the world’s oceans for more than 100 million years. These roles range from maintaining productive coral reef ecosystems to transporting essential nutrients from the oceans to beaches and coastal dunes. Leatherbacks are the largest species and undertake the longest migrations between breeding and feeding areas of any sea turtle, averaging an astonishing 3,700 miles each way. Loggerheads and Hawksbills also visit Ghanaian waters.

However, they are particularly vulnerable to declines: they reach breeding age late, and although they lay large numbers of eggs, only 1 in 1000 will survive to adulthood. Understanding the urgency of safeguarding these turtles and promoting fishing practices that don’t harm them, a new project is launching along Ghana’s coast. “The heart of the project is all about educating and empowering the people who live along the coast in Cape Coast and Accra. It’s specifically aimed at fishermen, women involved in the fishing industry, and those who call the coast their home. By sharing important knowledge and tools, the project aims to create positive change in these communities,” said the Project Coordinator, Daniel Abugre Anyorigya “A big highlight of this project is the first-ever virtual conference on sea turtle protection in Ghana,” he added. This conference which begins in October, 2023 will gather experts, enthusiasts, and people interested in helping from all over the world to talk about ways to save these amazing creatures and their homes. It’s expected to be a game-changer in how Ghana protects sea turtles.