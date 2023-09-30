SOA Ghana unveil new initiative to safeguard Ghana’s endangered sea turtles

Unfortunately, these magnificent creatures are in trouble due to problems like poaching and getting caught in fishing gear.
Sea turtles play a vital role in maintaining the health of the world’s oceans for more than 100 million years.
These roles range from maintaining productive coral reef ecosystems to transporting essential nutrients from the oceans to beaches and coastal dunes. Leatherbacks are the largest species and undertake the longest migrations between breeding and feeding areas of any sea turtle, averaging an astonishing 3,700 miles each way.
Loggerheads and Hawksbills also visit Ghanaian waters.
Understanding the urgency of safeguarding these turtles and promoting fishing practices that don’t harm them, a new project is launching along Ghana’s coast.
“The heart of the project is all about educating and empowering the people who live along the coast in Cape Coast and Accra. It’s specifically aimed at fishermen, women involved in the fishing industry, and those who call the coast their home. By sharing important knowledge and tools, the project aims to create positive change in these communities,” said the Project Coordinator, Daniel Abugre Anyorigya
“A big highlight of this project is the first-ever virtual conference on sea turtle protection in Ghana,” he added.
This conference which begins in October, 2023 will gather experts, enthusiasts, and people interested in helping from all over the world to talk about ways to save these amazing creatures and their homes. It’s expected to be a game-changer in how Ghana protects sea turtles.
Using social media and online outreach, the project wants to inspire everyone to join the mission of safeguarding these incredible sea animals.
Taking a comprehensive approach to sea turtle conservation, the project will also create “Turtle Protection Clubs” in both Cape Coast and Accra.
These clubs will keep a watchful eye to make sure endangered turtle species are safe from poaching.
Mr. Anyorigya also explained that, “We need to protect these endangered sea turtles and make sure our coastal communities have a sustainable future. Through education, working together, and being committed, we can make a real difference for sea turtles in Ghana.”
With this ground-breaking project, Ghana is taking a big step toward becoming a leader in sea turtle conservation worldwide. Together, we can ensure that our children and grandchildren get to see these incredible animals thrive in their natural homes.
For more details about this project and how you can get involved, please contact:
Sustainable Ocean Alliance Ghana
Contact: 0543342677
Website: https://www.soaghana.org/