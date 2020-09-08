Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) Ghana has unveiled its digital campaign as part of the marine pollution and sustainable fishing initiative. The digital campaign which involves use of short videos and infographics is ultimately aimed at educating over a million people online on the challenges of marine pollution and the dangers to the ocean ecosystem and the society.

President of the SOA Ghana Hub, Gideon Sarpong described the initiative as part of the, “global effort to support and promote the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources in accordance with United Nations SDG14.”

“Digital tools and story-telling are important tools that must be deployed to highlight the deficit in the fight against marine pollution and the potential which remains untapped. A recent report by Ellen MacArthur Foundation has shown that by 2050 there could be a larger tonnage of plastic than fish in the ocean, he disclosed.

“The next decade offers a huge opportunity to create the kind of blue future we want to see and we must grab this moment,” he added.

The initiative is supported by SOA’s Ocean Solutions Micro-Grant.