Soaring Fuel Prices Spark Crisis for Ghana’s Drivers and Commuters

Ghana’s transportation sector is teetering on the brink of collapse as skyrocketing fuel prices inflict severe financial strain on drivers and commuters, with no immediate relief in sight.

From commercial taxi operators to private vehicle owners, the relentless surge in pump costs has forced drastic adjustments to daily routines, sparking calls for urgent government intervention.

At the heart of the crisis is the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), which has resisted approving fare hikes despite mounting pressure from drivers. Ibrahim Abdullah, Chairman of GPRTU’s Branch Three, warned that the situation has become unsustainable. “Drivers are spending nearly half their earnings just to refuel,” he said. “Without fare adjustments, many will be pushed out of business entirely.”

The stalemate leaves drivers like Chief Driver Michael trapped in a financial vise. “We’re absorbing all the costs—fuel, maintenance, repairs—but our fares remain frozen,” he explained. “Every day feels like a loss.” Commercial operators, who form the backbone of urban and intercity transit, report dwindling profits as passengers resist unapproved fare increases. Meanwhile, private car owners are cutting back on non-essential travel, with some abandoning vehicles altogether in favor of crowded buses or bicycles.

The ripple effects extend beyond transportation. Taxi driver Shepherd, who spoke on condition of using only his first name, urged authorities to slash fuel taxes or subsidize prices. “If nothing changes, drivers will strike, and commuters will suffer,” he said. “This isn’t just our problem—it’s everyone’s.”

Economists warn that sustained high fuel costs could destabilize broader sectors, inflating prices for goods and services as transport operators pass expenses to consumers. Yet the government has remained silent on potential relief measures, deepening frustrations.

Critics argue that Ghana’s reliance on imported fuel—coupled with global oil market volatility and a weakening cedi—has left the nation acutely vulnerable. While drivers demand policy action, such as tax cuts or fare reviews, analysts stress that long-term solutions, like investing in renewable energy or public transit upgrades, are equally critical to buffer against future shocks.

For now, the streets tell the story: queues at pumps grow shorter as drivers ration fuel, while commuters brace for a breaking point. Without swift intervention, Ghana’s mobility crisis risks spiraling into an economic emergency.