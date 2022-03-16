Soccer Intellectuals Bunces To Victory With Boakye Yiadom’s Goal

A goal from Effia Boakye Yiadom was all Soccer Intellectuals needed to grab the maximum points over struggling Sea Lions in match-day 11 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the Nduom Stadium, Elmina.

Both teams marched onto the pitch with victory at the back of their minds, but it was Boakye Yiadom who made the difference for her side to walk away with all points.

Boakye Yiadom capitalized on a defensive blunder to put her side ahead in the 58th minute.

Sea Lions were pilling pressure on their opponent to pull parity but Soccer Intellectuals’ hunger for more goals and solidly holding onto the lead ensured they ended the game 1-0.

The result keeps Sea Lions FC on ninth position on the Southern zone league Log whiles Soccer Intellectuals move a place up from 8th to 7th position on the table with 14 points after 11 matches.

Sea Lions would face Southern zone leaders, Hasaacas Ladies FC whilst Soccer Intellectuals play second-placed Ladystrikers FC in match day 12 of the WPL.