Soccer Intellectuals, Fabulous Ladies sink to bottom place of WPL

The match-day two of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) witnessed some interesting results as the likes of Hasaacas Ladies and Tamale City stretched their lead in the Southern and Northern Zone respectively to remain top of the league.

In the Southern Zone, leaders Hasaacas Ladies travelled to the Mankessim Astro-Turf to thrash debutants, Essiam Socrates Ladies 6-2 to maintain the top spot on the table.

Hasaacas’ Fidous Yakubu, Success Ameyaw, Doris Boaduwaa, Veronica Kumah Baah, and Doreen Copson were all on the scoresheet for the “Doos” as they recorded their second win of the season in grand style.

Also, at the Legon Presec Park Faith Ladies lost to visitors, Ladystrikers by a lone goal courtesy Deborah Annoh’s fantastic free kick to pick their first win of the season over the Super Cup champions.

Army Ladies were held to a 1-1 draw by Thunder Queens at home with goals from Zinatu Alhassan and Gloria Fosua who were on the scoresheet for the two sides respectively. The two players now have two goals each this season.

Eight placed Police Ladies played a goalless draw game with debutants, Ridge City at the Achimota School Park.

Madina based side, Berry Ladies also triumphed over Soccer Intellectuals in a 2-0 win at the Madina Astro-Turf to occupy the fourth position in the southern zone of the WPL.

The Northern Zone was also a cracker as some top sides bottled their chances of making it to the top of the league table.

Leaders, Tamale Super Ladies registered their first win of the season with two goals from Zainab Haruna and Rahama Azimpaga Mohammed. The win ensured the debutants picked all three points against Northern Ladies who are yet to win a match after two games played so far.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Ampem Darkoa Ladies managed to overcome host, Prisons Ladies by 2-0 to move second place, chasing leaders, Tamale Super Ladies.

Fabulous Ladies continued their winless run against newcomers, Candy Soccer Academy who recorded their first win of the season in a 2-0 victory.

Pearl Pia Ladies, having recorded a draw game against Prisons Ladies last weekend, came into the game against Dreamz Ladies with a strong mentality as they beat the side 2-1 to pick up all three points.

It was an all-important win for Ash-Town Ladies at the Bantama Astro-Turf as they handed Supreme Ladies their first defeat of the season in a painful 1-0 result.

Match day two of the Southern Zone recorded 13 goals in all as the Northern Zone also had 12 goals.

In all 51 goals have been recorded in the league so far as matchday three approaches.

The goal scorers chat also has the likes of Doreen Copson, Princess Owusu, Linda Ansah, Stella Nyamekye, Zeinab Haruna, Fidaus Yakubu, Frederica Addico, Zinatu Alhassan, Zenabu Mumuni and Gloria Fosuaa all with two goals.

The match week three of the women’s premier league promises to be exciting with some interesting fixtures laid out.

