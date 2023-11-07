Social Activism for Women Provides Relief to Mepe Flood Victims Following Akosombo Dam Spillage

The Social Activism for Women (SAW) group has shown compassion by donating various relief items to the victims of the Mepe dam spillage. This group, comprising media personalities, is dedicated to advocating for the most vulnerable members of our society, especially women and children who often lack a voice.

In an interview following the donation, Afia Kwarteng Asamani, a prominent member of SAW, mentioned that the group had collected items such as clothing for women and men, diapers, and more. “These donations came from generous Ghanaians who were moved by the group’s social media campaign.”

Hon. SAMUEL OKUDZATO ABLAKWA, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, who received the items on behalf of his constituents, also used the occasion to call for the government and the Volta River Authority (VRA) to swiftly address the situation of the AKOSOMBO Flood victims. He emphasized that this disaster was a consequence of actions by the VRA and therefore said, “I urge the government to incorporate compensation plans in the upcoming budget to be presented in parliament.”

Nana Adwoa Owusu, another prominent member of the SAW group, highlighted the impact of the disaster on the education of students in the constituency. She stressed that “swift action should be taken to ensure the well-being of the affected students.”

In addition, Lily Afia Oforiwaah Ofori and Yaba Sarfo, who are also prominent members of the group, added their voices to the call by emphasizing that “SAW remains committed to assisting women and children facing challenges.” Social Activism For Women’s support for the victims was driven by the understanding that women and children are particularly vulnerable to such devastating floods, which disrupt the educational process of school children.

Furthermore, Lily Afia Oforiwaah Ofori expressed gratitude to individuals and groups who supported the group in diverse ways.

Mama Asieku IV, the Queen Mother of Battor, emphasized the impact of the disaster on women and children, particularly pregnant women. She was appreciative of anyone who had extended a helping hand to them.

https://www.facebook.com/100050483109938/posts/pfbid0TFK4gEKF5o8f3fg3djBQaTgKT8duEya4CagCS7b4UpNSnNkpUiWwbPs3wN7kQR3al/?mibextid=WC7FNe