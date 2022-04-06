Social And ICT Centres Project Initiated For Sunyani-Adomakohene Community

Nana Osei Kyeretwie Duako, the Chief of Adomako, a community in the Sunyani Municipality has initiated a Social and Information-Communication and Technology Centres project to propel the progress of the community.

Nana Duako is now financing the projects from his own resources and hopes to receive support from the community members, both home and abroad as well as philanthropists, corporate and benevolent organisation for their completion.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adomako during a durbar held to climax the 10th anniversary celebration of his enstoolment as the Chief of the community, formerly called ‘Zaabu Zongo’ on Friday, March 23, 2012.

Other activities of the a week-long celebration included free health screening, donation of a maxi-size ‘polytank’ and other essential items to the Sunyani Central Prison and a clean-up exercise in the community.

Nana Duako said the community with a population of more than 9000 had necessitated the commencement of the projects for the general welfare of the people.

Touching on completed projects facilitated by him, Nana Duako mentioned the supply of electricity and link road access to the area and the construction of six mechanised boreholes for the provision of potable water for the people.

Addressing the gathering earlier, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister commended Nana Duako for his selfless leadership and immeasurable contributions that had given phase-lift to the community.

The chairman for the occasion, Mr. Bennett Akantoa, a former Bono-Ahafo Regional Director, Controller and Accountant General’s Department said there was the need for Chiefs to enact by-laws for orderliness in their communities to contribute to the nation’s sustainable peace and progress.