Mr Michael Amartey Mensah, Owner of Cyti Antiques, an art studio located in Tema Newtown, Thursday said that social media is an important tool for promoting artworks.

He said various social media platforms could be used to showcase artwork as a way of marketing it on a global landscape.

“I believe sharing my artwork on the various social media platforms will help promote or expose it to the whole world because that is where the focus now is, where everybody is now,” Mr Mensah, who is an officer with the Ghana National Fire Service told the Ghana News Agency at Tema.

He said he had been practising the craft for the past 12 years, but he was now gaining ground due to social media.

As the international community commemorates World Art Day on April 15, he mentioned that art was an important tool that could be used to express one’s self.

“There are some people who cannot read, but immediately they see an artwork it communicates to them so some people use art as a form of communication,” he said.

He noted that the occasion should be used to shine enough light on arts education in schools, as it was a form of culture that could help children express their artistic nature.

He intimated that through his craft, he had several opportunities to meet influential people in the country and particularly in Tema.

He said “I got the opportunity to meet the Vice President of the country and the CEO of Meridian Port Services and other influential people in society because I made portraits of them and presented to them.

The World Art Day, proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2019, is celebrated on April 15 each year to promote the development, diffusion, and enjoyment of art.