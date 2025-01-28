Social Media Scrutiny: A Key Factor in Hiring Decisions – UPSA Lecturer

Maud A. Ashong Elliot, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has highlighted the growing importance of social media in hiring decisions.

Speaking on Adwuma Adwuma with Felicia Osei on Onua FM, Elliot explained that recruiters are increasingly looking at candidates’ online behavior before making final decisions.

“When hiring, recruiters look at your social media accounts, so be careful about what you post and share,” she warned.

Elliot shared a personal experience from her recent involvement in a selection process for a Managing Director position at a prominent IT company in Ghana. “The two shortlisted candidates were both highly qualified, but to make the final decision, we reviewed their social media accounts going back 10 years,” she said, underscoring the significance of an individual’s online presence in the decision-making process.

The lecturer emphasized that this practice extends beyond job recruitment and is also being applied in processes like visa applications, where applicants are now required to provide access to their LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram profiles for review.

According to Elliot, employers and institutions are not just looking for professional qualifications but also assessing candidates’ personal growth, consistency in online posts, and the nature of content shared. “It’s not only about the CV or document you submit. What you post can either qualify or disqualify you,” she noted.

She also addressed the potential legal consequences of sharing inappropriate content online, warning that individuals could face legal action for distributing certain videos or posts, even if they did not create the content themselves. “Be careful about the videos and materials you share online. Even if it’s sent to you, sharing it could land you in trouble, and you can be arrested,” Elliot cautioned.

Elliot encouraged job seekers and professionals to treat their online presence as an extension of their CV, advising them to maintain a positive digital footprint that reflects growth, professionalism, and sound judgment. She urged individuals to avoid posting content that could damage their reputation or negatively impact their professional image, especially when it comes to comments or posts about others.

Her insights serve as a timely reminder for professionals and job seekers to be mindful of their social media behavior and ensure it aligns with the image they wish to project in the professional world.