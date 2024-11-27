Social Media Users Challenge Joyce Bawah Mogtari on John Mahama’s Policies Ahead of 2024 Elections

Social media users have raised questions about the specific policies of John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the 2024 general elections approach.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a spokesperson for Mahama, recently took to her X handle (@joycebawah) to criticise Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing him of lacking both a clear message and credibility. Bawah Mogtari also highlighted what she called the failure of the NPP’s “two-region agenda,” urging NDC supporters to remain vigilant as they approach election day.

“The NPP has absolutely no message. Bawumia has no message and no credibility, and we also know that the two-region agenda has failed. So, we in the NDC have to be steady and alert,” Bawah Mogtari posted, adding a call to dismantle the NPP’s alleged “rigging agenda” and save the country. She signed off her post with a call for strategic voting: “Insha Allah, victory beckons! Vote wisely.”

In response, a social media user named Mr. Irish (@Mrirish3) pressed Bawah Mogtari for clarity on the NDC’s policy agenda. He pointed out that while he is aware of several key policies proposed by Bawumia, including a flat rate tax, a “Buy Ghana First” initiative, a digital skills training program for one million youth, and free tertiary education for certain groups, he was uncertain about Mahama’s proposed policies.

“What’s your message? I want to vote for Mahama, but before that, tell us what you intend to do when voted for. At least I know of Bawumia’s flat rate tax, buy Ghana first, training one million youth in digital skills, free tertiary for PWDs, free tertiary for cocoa farmers’ children, and many others,” Mr. Irish stated. “What’s your cousin bringing on board?” he asked.

In reply, Bawah Mogtari outlined a series of policy proposals, including the establishment of a “24-Hour Economy,” the cancellation of the E-Levy, the removal of the betting tax and COVID levy, as well as investigations into alleged looted state assets. She also promised to reduce the size of government, cut reckless spending, and complete all abandoned projects.

However, Mr. Irish was unconvinced, responding that these were merely proposals to cancel existing policies rather than introduce new ones. He questioned why Mahama’s administration should be trusted to complete ongoing projects when previous NDC governments, he argued, had abandoned critical initiatives such as the eight hospitals under the Euroget project started during President Kufuor’s tenure.

“What I see here is about cancelling this and that. I asked, ‘What new thing are you bringing on board? Again, why should Ghanaians trust you to complete the ongoing projects started by this administration?’” Mr. Irish wrote.

He further raised concerns about the NDC’s past track record, citing the controversial case of the MASLOC woman, which he believed had damaged the party’s credibility. “Don’t you think Ghanaians have more confidence in this government to address these issues than your party? What can you do differently to address it this time around?” he pressed.

Bawah Mogtari’s exchange with the social media user highlights growing calls for clarity on the NDC’s specific plans for governance ahead of the December elections.