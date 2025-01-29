Social Media Users Criticize Emeafa Hardcastle After Heated Exchange with MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, is facing backlash on social media following a heated exchange with Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during a sitting of the Appointments Committee on January 28, 2025.

A video of the incident, shared by Channel One TV, shows the Minority Chief Whip reacting strongly to Hardcastle referring to his caucus as a “micro” minority. The tension escalated when Annoh-Dompreh allegedly threatened to take action against Hardcastle, leading her to call him “silly” in response.

The exchange has sparked widespread debate online, with many social media users condemning Hardcastle’s remarks. Critics have labeled her conduct as arrogant and disrespectful, accusing her of failing to maintain the professionalism expected of a public figure. Some users have also expressed concerns about the lack of decorum shown by both parties in the confrontation.

While the altercation has generated mixed reactions, it has also brought attention to the high expectations placed on public officials in maintaining respectful and professional conduct, particularly in the often-contentious environment of parliamentary proceedings.

Read the reactions below:

The arrogance has started ooo — Sammymenz (@sammymenz2011) January 28, 2025

Arrogance — NK Kwaning (@nana_kwabina) January 28, 2025

This behavior from the lady is very disrespectful. It is entirely wrong to use such unkind words towards a member of parliament. — NanaYhaw (@NanaDarko__) January 28, 2025

This woman is snobbish and you can see from her looks…How on earth will you go to parliament to disrespect a whole caucus…The arrogance has already started and we will see more of this silliness — KingofComms (@Sir_Skoba) January 28, 2025

What the hell. She is very disrespectful and arrogant. Calling an honorable member of parliament silly unprovoked, girl wei mbu neho koraaa. — Nαɳα Kɯαɱҽ (@NanaKwame_off) January 28, 2025

Wooow

Some people are actually defending Miss Emefa Hardcastle?

Imagined if this had happened in the NPP administration.

Power has really taken the thinking abilities of some people and it’s sad

Some people I respected, today have lost that respect.

Let’s remember, 4 years… — Petit☠️💀👺 (@Mr_pee13) January 28, 2025