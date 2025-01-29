Social Media Users Criticize Emeafa Hardcastle After Heated Exchange with MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, is facing backlash on social media following a heated exchange with Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during a sitting of the Appointments Committee on January 28, 2025.

A video of the incident, shared by Channel One TV, shows the Minority Chief Whip reacting strongly to Hardcastle referring to his caucus as a “micro” minority. The tension escalated when Annoh-Dompreh allegedly threatened to take action against Hardcastle, leading her to call him “silly” in response.

The exchange has sparked widespread debate online, with many social media users condemning Hardcastle’s remarks. Critics have labeled her conduct as arrogant and disrespectful, accusing her of failing to maintain the professionalism expected of a public figure. Some users have also expressed concerns about the lack of decorum shown by both parties in the confrontation.

While the altercation has generated mixed reactions, it has also brought attention to the high expectations placed on public officials in maintaining respectful and professional conduct, particularly in the often-contentious environment of parliamentary proceedings.

