Social Welfare and NGO equip 10 needy persons with vocational skills

The Department of Social Welfare and Community Development (DSWCD), in collaboration with the Marvellous Work Design Institute, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has graduated and equipped 10 needy persons in the Adentan Municipality with vocational skills.

The graduands, nine females and a male were recruited from the community by officers of the DSWCD and trained by the NGO in activities, including dress-making.

They were awarded certificates for completing the training.

Mr Ekugbe A.K.Divine, Municipal Representative for DSWD, presented sewing machines as donations from benevolent personalities in and out of the Assembly to the Institute and the graduands as start-up support.

The Adentan Municipal Assembly had pledged to donate five sewing machines to the Institution as support for the project.

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, the Adentan Municipal Chief Executive, advised the graduands to put their skills to good use to enhance their lots.