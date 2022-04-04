Social Welfare Demolishes Prostitutes’ Den In Sekondi

Authorities at the Social Welfare and Community Development have urged city authorities and the government to demolish all illegal structures in the European Town area of Sekondi to stem child prostitution.

Child prostitution according to Ms Constance Baiden, the Metropolitan Director of Social Welfare, had become the norm in that part of Sekondi.

She revealed how older men and women had built these illegal structures and rented them out to child prostitutes and their partners at a cost of GH20 per use.

She bemoaned how the practice was increasing teenage pregnancy, abortion, and its related deaths and all forms of illicit sexual exploitation.

Ms Baiden told the Ghana News Agency in Sekondi that child prostitution, and children defiling children were becoming emerging social security threats to the future of the Ghanaian child.

She, therefore, called on parents to be more responsible and protect their wards to save the future of these children.

According to her, the Department was organizing community engagement programmes on child protection to help create the needed understanding of parental responsibility towards their children.

The Metropolitan Director said, “We expect parents to be parents, providing the physical, emotional, material needs of their children “.

The Department recorded 334 non-maintenance cases, 15 family reconciliation cases, 94 custody cases and four child abuse incidents.

The rest were: welfare 68, access 33, paternity 12, compensation four, inheritance two and child neglect two.

The Department recorded five missing child cases and one abandonment in 2021.