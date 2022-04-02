Social Welfare Director Considers Parenting The Toughest Profession

Ms Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Director, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has said that parenting was the toughest and most important job in the world.

She noted that parenting was not just providing the necessities of a child but moulding and grooming him or her to become a responsible adult.

Ms Akortia made this known at a one-day workshop organised by the leadership of Yayra Child Development Centre of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district for caregivers of their beneficiaries.

The workshop, which was attended by about 200 caregivers, was on the theme “child abuse and its psychological effects on children: the role of caregivers.”

It was sponsored by Compassion International, Ghana, a Christian nongovernmental organisation that releases children from poverty in Jesus’ name.

Ms Akortia said “social media is making parenting more difficult and challenging so as parents we need to be vigilant, tactful and innovative in our parenting jobs.”

She mentioned some psychological abuses of children such as name calling, withholding of love, support, and guidance, and allowing children to witness the physical or emotional abuse of another child.

The Director noted that signs that a child was going through emotional or psychological abuse included, distrust and fear of parents or adults and hating them, difficulty in communicating with others, obsessive and compulsive behaviours and suicidal thoughts.

She said such abuses could also have negative effect on the academic performance of the child as well as lead him or her to criminal behaviours.

Ms Akortia noted that reported abuse cases of children appeared to be common in families that have financial difficulties, experiencing divorce or single parenthood.

She therefore entreated the participants to show their children’s love, keep their eyes on them, protect them from abuse and harm and always know their problems and help in solving them.

The Director noted that communication played a vital role in parenting, which she said was sadly missing in most homes.

She urged the participants to serve as child advocates in their communities.