Socialist Movement of Ghana Calls for an End to Israel-Palestine Conflict

The Socialist Movement of Ghana and the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign marched in Accra on Thursday in solidarity with Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The protestors urged that Israel cease its attacks on Palestine, alleging that the attacks violated humanity and social justice.

They urged the international community to support the calls for Israel to cease its attacks on Palestine.

Mr Kwesi Pratt, General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, condemned the attacks on Palestine and asked Ghanaian leaders to stand with Palestine in its fight against injustice.

He called on the government of Ghana to declare its stand on the matter.

“Elected official should listen to the voice of the people. The voice of the people is against Israel and that is what we want our leadership to do,” he said.

Mr Pratt said the march was the beginning of more protests to be held throughout the country until the attacks on Palestine ceases.

Mrs Samia Nkrumah, a former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party, said the world should be concerned about the killings of innocent citizens in Palestine, especially women and children.

She urged leaders around the world to join the call for an end to the Israel- Palestinian conflict to save the lives of the vulnerable in the region.

Mr Ehab Abu Balfa, a leading member of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, said the attacks on Palestine had led to the destruction of lives and properties in that country.

He emphasised that the situation in Gaza could only come to a head when Israel stopped its unlawful occupation on Palestinian lands.

The two protesting groups began about 0930 hours at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, before going to the Hearts Park at the Arts Centre, Accra Central, where their leaders took turns addressing them.