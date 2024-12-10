Socialist Movement of Ghana Congratulates President-elect John Mahama, Calls for Change

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) has extended heartfelt congratulations to John Dramani Mahama, the president-elect of Ghana, following his victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary of the SMG, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, the movement emphasized that Mahama’s win reflects the deep desire of the Ghanaian people for a shift away from the existing political, economic, and social systems. The SMG argued that these systems have contributed to the nation’s underdevelopment, economic hardship, and exploitation by the forces of neo-colonialism.

Pratt highlighted that Mahama’s decisive victory signifies a call for a new direction. “Your victory is undoubtedly an indication of the yearning of the people of Ghana for change from the political, economic and social order responsible for our collective underdevelopment, misery, and exploitation,” Pratt said.

The statement also underscored the movement’s hope that the new administration will work with progressive forces to end the practices of neo-liberalism, which, according to the SMG, have led to the denial of social services to the working people, the dismantling of the state sector, and a dangerous dependence on foreign military interests.

Further expressing solidarity with the vision of Africa’s national liberation movements, Pratt noted, “The SMG shares the vision of the Founders of the national liberation movements in Africa for continental unity under the broad banner of socialism.”

The SMG voiced its commitment to collaborating with Mahama’s administration, with hopes of furthering these ideals and achieving greater unity and progress for Ghana and the broader African continent.

As Mahama prepares for the challenges ahead, including economic reform and navigating Ghana’s relationship with global powers, the SMG’s endorsement sets the tone for a potentially significant shift in Ghana’s political and economic trajectory under his leadership.