Societe Generale Ghana updated notice and agenda for annual general meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 43rd Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Shareholders of Societe Generale Ghana PLC (“the Company”) will be held VIRTUALLY and streamed live from the Head Office of Societe Generale Ghana PLC on Friday 29th September 2023 at 11:00am to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To receive and adopt the Financial Statements of the Company (together with the reports of the

Directors and the Auditors of the Company) for the year ended 31st December 2022.

2. To re-elect Directors: the following directors retiring by rotation pursuant to Section 60 of the

Company’s Constitution who being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

1. Mrs. Margaret Boateng Sekyere.

2. Mrs. Laurette Korkor Otchere.

3. Mr. Fosuhene Acheampong.

3. To approve Directors’ fees.

4. To authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.

SPECIAL BUSINESS : SPECIAL RESOLUTION

5. To approve by Special Resolution, the amendment of the Company’s Constitution, to provide that all Dividend payments shall be through electronic payments means such as mobile money, bank transfers and other forms of electronic payments as may be approved by the Ghana Securities & Exchange Commission.

This is pursuant to the Directive from the Ghana Securities & Exchange Commission on

the discontinuation of the usage of dividend warrants as a means of dividend payment.