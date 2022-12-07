Society advised to help persons with disabilities 

Mr. Micheal Quarshie, the Executive Director of the Daily Manna Foundation a non-governmental organization, has called on society to offer a willing hand to Persons with Disabilities for them to feel accepted and appreciated.

He also noted the need to love such groups in society against stigmatizing or neglecting their very existence, since they also have enormous contributions to offer society.

“As we appreciate our wholeness, we must also recognize the special needs of these individuals and put smiles on their faces ‘, he added during separate donations to the Twin city Special School and the Sekondi School for the Deaf.

At the Twin City Special School, the Foundation presented eight pieces of 42”-inch television, 40 pieces of plastic chairs, provisions, bags of Rice Sugar, and gallons of oil to help the school have access to TV and enjoy the Christmas.

At the Sekondi School for the Deaf, the foundation commissioned a newly constructed borehole fixed with a polytank to help them have constant supply of clean water.

Mr. Quarshie said the vision of the Foundation would continue to be that of giving back to the society and the less privilege.

Madam Favour Aflapkui, Headmistress of the Sekondi School for the Deaf on behalf of the schools expressed appreciation for the kind gesture and prayed that many more people would have them in mind and support their daily needs.