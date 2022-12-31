Society advised to value relationships

A UK-based Ghanaian Medical Practitioner, Dr Ekow Krampa Gaisie has advised society to revisit the Ghanaian way of communal living and inter-dependence in a bid to deepen the bond of affinity and social cohesion.

According to him, the traditional Ghanaian values, which cherished humanity and relationships seem to be gradually eroding giving way to individualism, selfishness thereby, culminating in hardships among the less privileged in society.

Dr Krampa Gaisie gave the advice when he spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines at a dinner reception when he hosted friends, school mates and family members at his residence at West Anaji in Takoradi as part of the Christmas festivities.

The reception was characterized by music, singing, dancing, eating, and drinking.

The Medical Practitioner said people in society must learn to co-exist peacefully in the quest for a holistic society.

Dr Krampa Gaisie said he valued relationships and stressed the need for people in society to be each other’s keeper.