Sod Cut For A 100-seater Capacity ICT Laboratory For St. Thomas Basic School

A ground-breaking ceremony was on Wednesday performed for the construction of a 100-seater capacity Information-Communication-Technology laboratory for the Saint Thomas R/C Basic School at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region.

The project, estimated to cost about GHC450,000, is being funded by an old boy of the school, Mr Prince Lamptey Tetteh, a Ghanaian international businessman.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Tetteh said the project would be fast-tracked and completed by the end of this year.

He said there was a need for ICT to be taught from the primary level for the pupils to have in-depth knowledge from scratch to make the learning of it easier and more interesting as they progress in their education.

Mr Tetteh said he took the initiative because of his knowledge about the ICT challenge of the school coupled with an appeal to him by a former headmaster and added that as part of the project two repair stores would be provided.

He appealed to other past students and philanthropists to support needy schools, particularly in the area of ICT, to improve teaching and learning in the country.

Mr Anthony Tang, the Headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude to Mr Tetteh and appealed to corporate and charitable organisations to support fencing the school to improve security and prevent public disruptions.